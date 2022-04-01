  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2022 Luxury Cruises

April 2022
Luxury Cruises
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

2 Night
Europe Cruise

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

12 Night
Far East Cruise

570 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

20 Night
World Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

290 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

15 Night
Japan Intensive Voyage

829 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Asia Intensive Voyage

829 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Antoinette

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine

90 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

18 Night
Arabian Gems, Egypt & Holy Lands

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

17 Night
Africa Cruise

580 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

7 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

15 Night
World Cruise

580 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

713 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Egypt & Israel Intensive Voyage

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

8 Night
Far East Cruise

570 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream I

12 Night
Bridgetown To Malaga

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

8 Night
Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts Voyage

707 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

7 Night
Dalmatian Springtime Voyage

110 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor

14 Night
River Discovery: The Heart Of Seville & Bordeaux

Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

27 Night
World Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

230 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream I

7 Night
Bridgetown To Bridgetown

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

297 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
