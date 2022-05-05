  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

May 2022 Cruises from Sydney

May 2022 Cruises from Sydney

We found you 10 cruises

Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

4 Night
Moreton IslandDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

52 Night
World CruiseDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Anthem of the Seas Now Open For Sale

  • Ocean Getaways & British Isles cruises from £709
  • Next-level thrills, world-class entertainment & beloved destinations
  • Hot deals: save big on your summer 2021 holiday
  • Voted the best mainstream cruise company — 14 years running

Royal Caribbean

107 Night
107 Night World CruiseDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
GetawayDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
South PacificDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

2 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

71 Night
World CruiseDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
South PacificDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

May 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

May 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

May 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Bari

May 2022 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Beijing

May 2022 Cruises from Beijing

108 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

May 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Budapest

May 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

May 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

May 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

May 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

May 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

801 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Rome

May 2022 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Rotterdam

May 2022 Cruises from Rotterdam

140 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

May 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

388 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Seward

May 2022 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

May 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Stockholm

May 2022 Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Tahiti

May 2022 Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from London

May 2022 Cruises from London

May 2022 Cruises from Yokohama

May 2022 Cruises from Yokohama

May 2022 Cruises from Florida

May 2022 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.