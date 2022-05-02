  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

May 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 71 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady profile rendering

7 Night
The Irresistible MedDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

12 Night
Mediterranean Greek IslesDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Spring Med & Grand Prix VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
May 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
May 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
May 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
13nt Best Of Western MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Grand Prix Weekend VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza NightsDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
May 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
