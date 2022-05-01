  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

May 2022 Cruises from New York

May 2022 Cruises from New York

We found you 13 cruises

Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

4 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Japan’s Cherry Blossom Cruise & Mt Fuji

  • Call us Now on 0203 725 8804
  • Full board cruise onboard Diamond Princess
  • Upgrade to Princess Plus for only £30pppn
  • Book with confidence - Covered by ATOL Protection

Infinity Cruises

9 Night
Bermuda, Newport & CharlestonDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Bermuda, Newport And CharlestonDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,651 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Bermuda, Newport And CharlestonDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean & BermudaDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

May 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

May 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

May 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Bari

May 2022 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Beijing

May 2022 Cruises from Beijing

108 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

May 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Budapest

May 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

May 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

May 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

May 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

May 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

801 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Rome

May 2022 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Rotterdam

May 2022 Cruises from Rotterdam

140 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

May 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

388 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Seward

May 2022 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

May 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Stockholm

May 2022 Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Tahiti

May 2022 Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from London

May 2022 Cruises from London

May 2022 Cruises from Yokohama

May 2022 Cruises from Yokohama

May 2022 Cruises from Florida

May 2022 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.