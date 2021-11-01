  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

May 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 145 cruises

Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Ruby
Scenic Ruby

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Highlights Of The Rhine And Main 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nure...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
May 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Norse Legends & Baltic JewelsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With Mount Pil...Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With Mount Pil...Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Grand Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In Amsterdam Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Romantic Rhine & MoselleDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Dutch Sights And Belgian Delights With Floriade &...Details

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Romantic Rhine & MoselleDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Romantic Rhine & Moselle With SwitzerlandDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Rhine Highlights With SwitzerlandDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Rhine & Moselle FairytalesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

150 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
