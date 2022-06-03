  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

June 2022 Cruises from Paris

June 2022 Cruises from Paris

We found you 34 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Liberte
Emerald Liberte (Photo: Emerald Waterways)

12 Night
Paris To Nice & Sensations Of Lyon And ProvenceDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

20 Night
European Gems Paris To Prague 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Jun 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

10 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Paris To Nurembur...Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Jun 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLyra
AmaLyra

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

7-Nts from £522pp with Princess Cruises!

  • Worldwide collection available to book now
  • Brand new 2023 sailings from the UK
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

14 Night
France's FinestDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & Normandy Details

16 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris & 2 Ni...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

13 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In Venice & 3 Nig...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Wi...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Highlights Of Normandy & The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
European Gems Paris To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Jun 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
France's FinestDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Active & Discovery On The Moselle With 2 Nights I...Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In LondonDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris, 2 Nig...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris To NormandyDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

June 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

June 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Bari

June 2022 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

June 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Budapest

June 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Dubrovnik

June 2022 Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,324 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

June 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Genoa

June 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

June 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

June 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

June 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

June 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

June 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

801 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Nice

June 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

June 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

June 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

388 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Seward

June 2022 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

June 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Whittier

June 2022 Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Florida

June 2022 Cruises from Florida

June 2022 Cruises from Warnemunde

June 2022 Cruises from Warnemunde

421 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.