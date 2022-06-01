  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
June 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

June 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 37 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady profile rendering

7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza NightsDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jun 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady profile rendering

7 Night
The Irresistible MedDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean Greek IslesDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry & EmpiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
9nt Best Of Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Spanish ObsessionDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jun 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
