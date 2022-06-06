  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
June 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

June 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 142 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Arctic Circle CruiseDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

7 Night
Treasures Of The RhineDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Highlights Of The Rhine And Main 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nure...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Jun 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

38 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Active & Discovery In Holland & BelgiumDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Rhine, Main & Danube Discovery Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Jun 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Active & Discovery In Holland & Belgium With 1 Ni...Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 1 Night I...Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Magnificent Europe With 3 Nights In PragueDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Magnificent Europe With 1 Night In Amsterdam & 3...Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Dutch Sights And Belgian Delights With Floriade &...Details

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

150 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In Amsterdam Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
