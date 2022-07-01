  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

July 2022 Luxury Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

July 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Amazing Value – 14nts from only £1,699pp

All-Inc Barbados Stay & Royal Caribbean Cruise

  • 7nt all-inclusive hotel stay at The Sands Barbados
  • 7nt full-board cruise on board Grandeur of the Seas®
  • All flights & transfers included
  • Departing Dec 2021 to Apr 2022 – Call 01793 575 173 to book

Imagine Cruises UK

Sirena

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

29 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
S.S. Antoinette

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

19 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Explorer

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Kingdoms Of InspirationDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Classic Med VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

7 Night
Yachting Harbors Of CroatiaDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

July 2022 River Cruises

July 2022 River Cruises

July 2022 Family Cruises

July 2022 Family Cruises

July 2022 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

July 2022 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

July 2022 Romantic Cruises

July 2022 Romantic Cruises

July 2022 Singles Cruises

July 2022 Singles Cruises

July 2022 Cruises for the Disabled

July 2022 Cruises for the Disabled

July 2022 Senior Cruises

July 2022 Senior Cruises

July 2022 Fitness Cruises

July 2022 Fitness Cruises

July 2022 Gourmet Food Cruises

July 2022 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.