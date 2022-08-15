  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

August 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

August 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

We found you 6 cruises

Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Radiance
Carnival Radiance (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book now for Royal Caribbean 2022

  • Sail on the largest ship in the world Wonder of the Seas
  • Set sail from the UK on-board Anthem of the seas
  • Caribbean & Mediterranean itineraries on Odyssey of the Seas
  • In high demand, book ahead today!

Cruise118

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
Panama Canal & Central AmericaDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Aug 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

August 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

August 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,371 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

August 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bari

August 2022 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

August 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Boston

August 2022 Cruises from Boston

720 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Budapest

August 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Dublin

August 2022 Cruises from Dublin

328 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Genoa

August 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

August 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

August 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Dover

August 2022 Cruises from Dover

85 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

August 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

August 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

801 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Nice

August 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

August 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

388 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Tokyo

August 2022 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Whittier

August 2022 Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from London

August 2022 Cruises from London

August 2022 Cruises from Florida

August 2022 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.