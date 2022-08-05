  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2022 Cruises from Rome

August 2022 Cruises from Rome

We found you 42 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
10 Nt Italy,croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

10 Night
Italy & Greek Islands CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
9nt Florence, Portofino & Venice CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
The Scent Of Sicily And The Sun-kissed AdriaticDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Aug 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Rivieras & Spanish EnchantmentDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Stories Of Italy, Croatia & Greece 17d Cvv-pir Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Adriatic & Mediterranean SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
10 Nt Italy,croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Holy Land CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
