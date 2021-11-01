  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

August 2022 Cruises from Port Everglades

August 2022 Cruises from Port Everglades

We found you 10 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

6 Night
Key West, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean & BahamasDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Isn’t It Time to book your next holiday?

  • Book a Celebrity cruise now and save up to 20% off the cruise fare
  • We’ll also help you get there with flights to Europe from £99pp
  • Plus, Drinks, Wi-Fi and Tips are Always Included
  • Hurry! Offer Ends 1 November 2021. T&C’s Apply.

Celebrity Cruises

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

27 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

August 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

August 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,371 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

August 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bari

August 2022 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

August 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Boston

August 2022 Cruises from Boston

720 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Budapest

August 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Dublin

August 2022 Cruises from Dublin

328 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Genoa

August 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

August 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

August 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Dover

August 2022 Cruises from Dover

85 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

August 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

August 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

August 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

801 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Nice

August 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

August 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

388 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Tokyo

August 2022 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Whittier

August 2022 Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from London

August 2022 Cruises from London

August 2022 Cruises from Florida

August 2022 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.