August 2022 Cruises from Florida

August 2022 Cruises from Florida

We found you 82 cruises

MSC Divina
MSC Divina

11 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

6 Night
6 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

220 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

220 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
BahamasDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mayan SolDetails

220 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Key West, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean & BahamasDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
