August 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

August 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 133 cruises

Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

9 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Prima
Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

8 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nure...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Aug 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand Tulip Cruise Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Active & Discovery In Holland & Belgium With 1 Ni...Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Magnificent Europe With 3 Nights In PragueDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Magnificent Europe With 1 Night In Amsterdam & 3...Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Magnificent Europe With 1 Night In Amsterdam & 3...Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Bites, Brews & Views Of Holland & Belgium With 1...Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Bites, Brews, Views & Canals Of Belgium & Holland...Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Dutch Sights And Belgian Delights With Floriade &...Details

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Romantic Rhine & MoselleDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Rhine Highlights With SwitzerlandDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

150 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
