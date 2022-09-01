  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
September 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

September 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

We found you 26 cruises

Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

10 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Insignia
Insignia

11 Night
New England CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic

5 Night
Bermuda Cruise From New YorkDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

3,622 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Eastern Seaboard ExplorerDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

3,622 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
12 Night
New England Fall Foliage & CanadaDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
5 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Bermuda Cruise From Ne...Details

472 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
New England TreasuresDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Sep 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
8 Night
Essential NortheastDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Sep 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
5 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
17 Night
Grand Journey: Charms Of The Colonial CoastDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Sep 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Wonders Of Canada & New EnglandDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Sep 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
11 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sep 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
21 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
6 Night
Bermuda Cruise From New YorkDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
23 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
