September 2022 Cruises from Paris

September 2022 Cruises from Paris

We found you 40 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Liberte
Emerald Liberte (Photo: Emerald Waterways)

12 Night
Paris To Nice & Sensations Of Lyon And ProvenceDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Sep 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

20 Night
European Gems Paris To Prague 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Sep 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

10 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Paris To Nurembur...Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Sep 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Fjorgyn
Viking Fjorgyn (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

14 Night
France's FinestDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhône With 2 Nights In...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & Normandy Details

16 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris & 2 Ni...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In Venice & 3 Nig...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Wi...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Active & Discovery On The Seine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Highlights Of Normandy & The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Active & Discovery On The Seine With 1 Night In S...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Paris & PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Sep 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Paris & PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
European Gems Paris To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Sep 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Flavours Of Bordeaux With Highlights Of ParisDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
