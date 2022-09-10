  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

September 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

September 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 51 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

5 Night
France & Italy CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

9 Night
9nt Best Of Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book now for Royal Caribbean 2022

  • Sail on the largest ship in the world Wonder of the Seas
  • Set sail from the UK on-board Anthem of the seas
  • Caribbean & Mediterranean itineraries on Odyssey of the Seas
  • In high demand, book ahead today!

Cruise118

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza NightsDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
The Irresistible MedDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Amalfi & Dalmatian CoastsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Spanish ObsessionDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Islands Of The Med VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

September 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

September 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Boston

September 2022 Cruises from Boston

720 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

September 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Budapest

September 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Dubrovnik

September 2022 Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,324 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

September 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Frankfurt

September 2022 Cruises from Frankfurt

23 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Haifa

September 2022 Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Montreal

September 2022 Cruises from Montreal

89 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

September 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Nice

September 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Quebec City

September 2022 Cruises from Quebec City

329 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

September 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Seward

September 2022 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

September 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Sydney

September 2022 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from Tokyo

September 2022 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
September 2022 Cruises from London

September 2022 Cruises from London

September 2022 Cruises from Florida

September 2022 Cruises from Florida

September 2022 Cruises from Warnemunde

September 2022 Cruises from Warnemunde

421 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.