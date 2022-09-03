  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

September 2022
Any
Any
10-14 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Old World Joie De VivreDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £489pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess Cruises UK

Grand Princess

12 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

10 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Athens & FlorenceDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

14 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Islands Of The Med VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ventura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Britannia

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

12 Night
Discover The Canaries CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.