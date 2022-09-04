  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruise Deals

Filters

September 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

12 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

324 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Emerald Princess

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Valiant Lady Makes Her UK Debut in 2022

Virgin Voyages offering 8 cruises from Portsmouth

  • Sail The Virgin Way, a sophisticated yet relaxed adult only experience
  • Includes 20+ eateries, WiFi, tips, basic bevvies & fitness classes
  • 3-nighter to Bruges, 11-nighter to Canaries & 12-nighter to the Med
  • Book with an award-winning family business, est. 1959 ☎ 0800 810 8256

Travel Village Group

Grand Princess

36 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Israel & Mediterranean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

21 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

25 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess

15 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Britannia

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

29 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia

11 Night
New England CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Black Sea VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

11 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

28 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Gefjon

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Viking Bragi

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
MSC Poesia

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Avalon Tapestry II

14 Night
Grand France For Wine Lovers Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 3rd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.