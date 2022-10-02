  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

October 2022 Cruises from Marseille

October 2022 Cruises from Marseille

We found you 30 cruises

MSC Opera
MSC Opera

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Holland America Line Alaska Sale

  • Our Top Amenities Included in Your Fare: Excursions, Drinks, & More
  • Plus, Get an EXTRA US $100 Shore Excursion Credit
  • Explore with the Cruise Line Rated “Best in Alaska”
  • Flexibility to Change Your Plans with Our Worry-Free Promise

HAL UK

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

93 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Oct 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

130 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

93 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Oct 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Grand France With 3 Nights In London For Wine Lov...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

93 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Oct 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

93 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Paris & 2...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

October 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

October 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

893 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

October 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

October 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

October 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

October 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Budapest

October 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Haifa

October 2022 Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

October 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Honolulu

October 2022 Cruises from Honolulu

735 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Kusadasi

October 2022 Cruises from Kusadasi

648 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Montreal

October 2022 Cruises from Montreal

89 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

October 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

801 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Nice

October 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Passau

October 2022 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from San Diego

October 2022 Cruises from San Diego

330 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Seattle

October 2022 Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Tampa

October 2022 Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Tenerife

October 2022 Cruises from Tenerife

512 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Valencia

October 2022 Cruises from Valencia

356 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Florida

October 2022 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.