October 2022 Cruises from Bergen

October 2022 Cruises from Bergen

We found you 21 cruises

MS Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen

16 Night
Russia CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen
Vesteralen

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

14 Night
Trade Routes Of The Middle AgesDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen
Vesteralen

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

63 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

63 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

