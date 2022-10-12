  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

October 2022 Cruises from Budapest

October 2022 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 81 cruises

AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Tranquility II
Avalon Tranquility II

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Vienna Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Impression
Avalon Impression

9 Night
The Blue Danube Discovery With 2 Nights In Budape...Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Pearl
Scenic Pearl

8 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Anthem of the Seas Now Open For Sale

  • Ocean Getaways & British Isles cruises from £709
  • Next-level thrills, world-class entertainment & beloved destinations
  • Hot deals: save big on your summer 2021 holiday
  • Voted the best mainstream cruise company — 14 years running

Royal Caribbean

12 Night
Cruise & Rail: Castles Of Transylvania & The Ench...Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
The Blue Danube Discovery With 2 Nights In PragueDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest &...Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
European Jewels Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

October 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

October 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

893 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

October 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

October 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

October 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

October 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Haifa

October 2022 Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

October 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Honolulu

October 2022 Cruises from Honolulu

735 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Kusadasi

October 2022 Cruises from Kusadasi

648 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Montreal

October 2022 Cruises from Montreal

89 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

October 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

801 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Nice

October 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Passau

October 2022 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from San Diego

October 2022 Cruises from San Diego

330 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Seattle

October 2022 Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Tampa

October 2022 Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Tenerife

October 2022 Cruises from Tenerife

512 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Valencia

October 2022 Cruises from Valencia

356 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Florida

October 2022 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.