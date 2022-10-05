  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
October 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

October 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 99 cruises

Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
Europe - British Isles Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Illumination
Avalon Illumination

18 Night
Magnificent Europe With 1 Night In Amsterdam & 3...Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSiena
Ama Siena Christening

7 Night
Captivating Rhine Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Aegir
Viking Aegir

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

150 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Vineyards Of The Rhine & MoselleDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 1 Night I...Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 1 Night I...Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
European SojournDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 1 Night In Amsterdam...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In Amsterdam Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nure...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Magnificent Europe With 3 Nights In PragueDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles...Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles...Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles...Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Magnificent Europe With 1 Night In AmsterdamDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
