November 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

November 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 35 cruises

Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

12 Night
Barcelona To Barbados CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

93 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Nov 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

130 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Nov 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise...Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Nov 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Persian Gulf CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Nov 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Nov 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

1,333 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

170 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco Bcn-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Spanish Symphony 8d Bcn-lis Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Canary Islands & Spain CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

26 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Nov 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

