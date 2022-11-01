  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
November 2022 Luxury Cruise Deals

November 2022
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

21 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

35 Night
World CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

27 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

14 Night
India & Sri Lanka VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

11 Night
Arabia & World Cup VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

25 Night
South America CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

10 Night
Mediterranean Journey VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

21 Night
Western Africa VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

15 Night
Pharaoh Kings & EmperorsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

20 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Osaka
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Explorer

5 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Antarctica
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

11 Night
Gems Of The Leeward IslandsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

12 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

17 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

9 Night
Caribbean SplendorDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit

17 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
