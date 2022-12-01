  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2022 Cruises from Budapest

December 2022 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 29 cruises

AmaViola
AmaViola

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLea
AmaLea (Photo: AmaWaterways)

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMagna
AmaMagna (Photo: AmaWaterways)

7 Night
Magna On The Danube Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaViola
AmaViola

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Delightful Danube Christmas Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Budapest & Christmas Time On The DanubeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube Holiday Markets Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

150 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Christmas Time On The DanubeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Danube Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Dec 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
