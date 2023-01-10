  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2023 Cruises from Istanbul

January 2023 Cruises from Istanbul

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Night
Ancient Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

