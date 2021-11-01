  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2023 Cruises from Tampa

We found you 17 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

11 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Paradise
Carnival Paradise

5 Night
Exotic Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Ultimate Caribbean&the AmericasDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
West Caribbean & The AmericasDetails

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas & Key West CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
