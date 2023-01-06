  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

January 2023 Cruises from Galveston

January 2023 Cruises from Galveston

We found you 16 cruises

Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

6 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Breeze
Carnival Breeze

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Holland America Line Alaska Sale

  • Our Top Amenities Included in Your Fare: Excursions, Drinks, & More
  • Plus, Get an EXTRA US $100 Shore Excursion Credit
  • Explore with the Cruise Line Rated “Best in Alaska”
  • Flexibility to Change Your Plans with Our Worry-Free Promise

HAL UK

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise From GalvestonDetails

472 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Jan 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise From GalvestonDetails

472 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Exotic Eastern CaribDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

January 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

January 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

1,371 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

January 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Buenos Aires

January 2023 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Cape Town

January 2023 Cruises from Cape Town

76 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Charleston

January 2023 Cruises from Charleston

293 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Colon

January 2023 Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

January 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Genoa

January 2023 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Hamburg

January 2023 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

January 2023 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Melbourne

January 2023 Cruises from Melbourne

259 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Miami

January 2023 Cruises from Miami

2,758 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

January 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

January 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

January 2023 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Rome

January 2023 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from San Diego

January 2023 Cruises from San Diego

330 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Tahiti

January 2023 Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from Guadeloupe

January 2023 Cruises from Guadeloupe

107 Reviews
January 2023 Cruises from California

January 2023 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.