February 2023 Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

We found you 598 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Southern Caribbean - San Juan Details

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

10 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

17 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

10 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Colourful CoastsDetails

204 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Feb 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

771 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Feb 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Ultimate Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

74 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
China, Taiwan, & Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,651 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
South Africa Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

771 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
February 2023 Cruise Reviews

Perfect except for the weather

I love Disney. Having said that, this was only my third Disney cruise and it had been at least five years since my last one. Disney cruises are expensive but they are absolutely worth it. The level of service is... Read More
User Avatar
sancurly

This cruise had my name written on it

We chose this cruise because it departed from Barbados on February 16th and my birthday was the next day. My husband and I normally cruise in November and March but this year because it was my 65th birthday we... Read More
User Avatar
Bajpole

OUTSTANDING - UNDER EXTENUATING CIRCUMSTANCES

We had cruised with Celebrity once before and had enjoyed the experience.This cruise was to take us to destinations we wanted to see in Southern Japan and Taiwan. Boarding in Singapore alerted us to how seriously... Read More
User Avatar
Juntemada

ALWAYS A HIGHLIGHT EVERY YEAR!! - MSC ORCHESTRA

I have been doing the Cruise yearly with the Finesse Ladies group and it's the highlight of my year! We book yearly before we get off for the following year and it's a habit that we will continue to do as long as... Read More
User Avatar
Maggie Lindeque

