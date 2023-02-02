  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
February 2023 Cruises from Sydney

February 2023 Cruises from Sydney

We found you 26 cruises

Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

2 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Australia Wine CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
GetawayDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Feb 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Carnival Journeys - New ZealandDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
South PacificDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Feb 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
65 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Feb 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
68 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Feb 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Feb 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Feb 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Moreton IslandDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Feb 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Australia Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Azamara
Feb 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
