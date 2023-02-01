  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
February 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

February 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

We found you 70 cruises

Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,101 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Panama Canal & S. CaribbeanDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & BahamasDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Southern Caribbean WayfarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
San Juan, Tortola & St. KittsDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Southern Caribbean Seafarer / WayfarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
