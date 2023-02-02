  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
February 2023 Cruises from Dubai

February 2023 Cruises from Dubai

We found you 7 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles Details

1,937 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

38 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Persian Gulf CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Ponant
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

