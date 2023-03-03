  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

March 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

March 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

We found you 63 cruises

Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Eurodam
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,101 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Exclusive Bonus Discount on Celebrity

  • Exclusive extra savings of up to £200
  • Flights to Europe just £99pp
  • Sail from the UK with free upgrades
  • Always Included: Classic Drinks + WI-FI + Tips

Cruise118

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,101 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Panama Canal & S. CaribbeanDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Mar 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & BahamasDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Southern Caribbean WayfarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
San Juan, Tortola & St. KittsDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Mar 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

28 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

March 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

March 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

893 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

March 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

1,371 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Auckland

March 2023 Cruises from Auckland

414 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

March 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

March 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

March 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Colon

March 2023 Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

March 2023 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

March 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Fremantle

March 2023 Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

March 2023 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

March 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from La Romana

March 2023 Cruises from La Romana

214 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Marseille

March 2023 Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Miami

March 2023 Cruises from Miami

2,758 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

March 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from Tokyo

March 2023 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
March 2023 Cruises from New York

March 2023 Cruises from New York

March 2023 Cruises from London

March 2023 Cruises from London

March 2023 Cruises from Yokohama

March 2023 Cruises from Yokohama

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.