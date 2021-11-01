  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

April 2023 Cruises from Port Canaveral

April 2023 Cruises from Port Canaveral

We found you 26 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty

3 Night
Nassau CruiseDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Isn’t It Time to book your next holiday?

  • Book a Celebrity cruise now and save up to 20% off the cruise fare
  • We’ll also help you get there with flights to Europe from £99pp
  • Plus, Drinks, Wi-Fi and Tips are Always Included
  • Hurry! Offer Ends 1 November 2021. T&C’s Apply.

Celebrity Cruises

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
5 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

April 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

April 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

893 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

April 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Barbados

April 2023 Cruises from Barbados

1,721 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

April 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Brisbane

April 2023 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Budapest

April 2023 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Genoa

April 2023 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

April 2023 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

April 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Southampton

April 2023 Cruises from Southampton

1,067 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Marseille

April 2023 Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Miami

April 2023 Cruises from Miami

2,758 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

April 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

April 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Nice

April 2023 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Passau

April 2023 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Prague

April 2023 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from Vancouver

April 2023 Cruises from Vancouver

741 Reviews
April 2023 Cruises from New York

April 2023 Cruises from New York

April 2023 Cruises from Canary Wharf

April 2023 Cruises from Canary Wharf

65 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.