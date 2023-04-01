  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises from Florida

April 2023 Cruises from Florida

We found you 148 cruises

Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

15 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

222 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,651 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

220 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

220 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
