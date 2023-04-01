  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises from California

April 2023 Cruises from California

We found you 36 cruises

Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

8 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Wine Country & Pacific NorthwestDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Alaska CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Baja MexicoDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Wild California Escape: Channel Islands National P...Details

22 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera Cruise From San DiegoDetails

555 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
