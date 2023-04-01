  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Luxury Cruises

April 2023 Luxury Cruises

We found you 139 cruises

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

23 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta
Regatta

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Japan Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Med Springtime VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Springtime In Asia VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy & Greece VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

536 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

536 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
30 Night
Africa's Atlantic Coast & Canary IslandsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Danube Discovery Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Trade Routes Of The Middle AgesDetails

263 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Portraits Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Holland & Belgium At Tulip Time Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Brussels
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

