April 2023 Senior Cruises

We found you 384 cruises

Norwegian Dawn
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel
8 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun
16 Night
Repositions - Transpacific Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,908 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
23 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

787 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,924 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,009 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,788 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,647 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,788 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,788 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,247 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,279 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

186 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,382 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
