  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

May 2023 Cruises for the Disabled

May 2023 Cruises for the Disabled

We found you 190 cruises

Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles - Venice Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Holland America Line Alaska Sale

  • Our Top Amenities Included in Your Fare: Excursions, Drinks, & More
  • Plus, Get an EXTRA US $100 Shore Excursion Credit
  • Explore with the Cruise Line Rated “Best in Alaska”
  • Flexibility to Change Your Plans with Our Worry-Free Promise

HAL UK

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles - Venice Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,789 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

107 Night
107 Night World CruiseDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,789 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,938 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,453 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Norfolk
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,453 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

May 2023 River Cruises

May 2023 River Cruises

May 2023 Luxury Cruises

May 2023 Luxury Cruises

May 2023 Family Cruises

May 2023 Family Cruises

May 2023 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

May 2023 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

May 2023 Romantic Cruises

May 2023 Romantic Cruises

May 2023 Singles Cruises

May 2023 Singles Cruises

May 2023 Senior Cruises

May 2023 Senior Cruises

May 2023 Fitness Cruises

May 2023 Fitness Cruises

May 2023 Gourmet Food Cruises

May 2023 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd November 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.