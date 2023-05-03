  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

May 2023 River Cruises

May 2023 River Cruises

We found you 338 cruises

Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II

9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Wi...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
AmaLea
AmaLea (Photo: AmaWaterways)

5 Night
Majestic Capitals Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
River Duchess
River Duchess

24 Night
Ultimate European Journey Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

7-Nts from £522pp with Princess Cruises!

  • Worldwide collection available to book now
  • Brand new 2023 sailings from the UK
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

7 Night
Eastern Europe Escape Details

1 Review
Leaving:Belgrade
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rolling On The Rhine Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Majestic Capitals Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Portraits Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
European SojournDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Paris To Nice & Sensations Of Lyon And ProvenceDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
North Sea To The Black SeaDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Romantic Rhine & Moselle With SwitzerlandDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The Seine With Highlights Of Pa...Details

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Rhine Highlights With SwitzerlandDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The Seine With Highlights Of Pa...Details

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
North Sea To The Black SeaDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Rhine Highlights With SwitzerlandDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Temple Discovery & Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
A Portrait Of Majestic France Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Ultimate France Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Windmills, Tulips & Belgian Delights With BrugesDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

May 2023 Luxury Cruises

May 2023 Luxury Cruises

May 2023 Family Cruises

May 2023 Family Cruises

May 2023 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

May 2023 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

May 2023 Romantic Cruises

May 2023 Romantic Cruises

May 2023 Singles Cruises

May 2023 Singles Cruises

May 2023 Cruises for the Disabled

May 2023 Cruises for the Disabled

May 2023 Senior Cruises

May 2023 Senior Cruises

May 2023 Fitness Cruises

May 2023 Fitness Cruises

May 2023 Gourmet Food Cruises

May 2023 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd November 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.