May 2023 Luxury Cruises

We found you 166 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

20 Night
Repositioning CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Regatta
Regatta

12 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

14 Night
Wine & Culture VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

12 Night
Black Sea Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
5 Night
Grand Prix Weekend VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Treasures Of The Med VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

23 Night
Spice Route VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Viking Shores & FjordsDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Portraits Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
A Portrait Of Majestic France Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Ultimate France Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia &...Details

17 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Mediterranean's Iconic ShoresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Jeddah
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Danube Discovery Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

