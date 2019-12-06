Anxious to get back on a ship we accepted the suggestion to try Crystals' first post pandemic cruise on the Serenity in the Bahamas sailing July 3rd. Clearly this was a mistake on our part as neither they nor the Bahamas were ready for paying customers. Our 7 day cruise wound up having 5 sea days as ports were cancelled due to virus outbreaks on shore. The two islands we did access required a 2 ...
Too expensive for what you got.food was good, service was good. Shore excursions were expensive and poorly done. Complaints to the excursion desk were blown off. Not much to do on sea days or in down hours.
Okay, I have to add more to post. There must be fun things to see on Turks,Antigua and or
St Lucia. But we were packed into small Nissan mini buses or rough riding trolleys. Some guides ...
This ship is elegant and the staff are all wonderful. Lounges are delightful. Entertainment is amazing. They even have a magician aboard who entertains groups of only 20 at a time with very clever tricks. Beautiful live music everywhere.
Cabins are spacious and excellent.
The food is to die for. It is the best cruise line we have ever been on and we have been on most. This was not our ...
Two years ago I had a cruise with the Crystal Symphony, and my husband valued it with a 10 + !! Fantastic...
That is why I chose this year again for Crystal, but this time as a solo-cruiser because my husband passed away.
Everywhere is advertised that solo-passengers are welcome , there is a meet & greet party, there are hosts and solo passengers tables....etc.
Before my trip I even ...
We went on this cruise to share time with family, to escape cool weather and visit San Juan. We spent 3 days in San Juan, disappointing in these times where counties we have visited have prospered. True there had been a hurricane, but very little signs of real growth on their own, just milking what they could get from the US. Overpriced goods and poor food.
To us a cruise is measured by three ...
This was my 60th birthday celebration so we decided to go higher end. We have sailed with Disney with our kids and lately on the newer HAL pinnacle ships. We were overall thrilled with the cruise and are now spoiled. We booked a verandah cabin and were fortunate to be upgraded to a Seabreeze Penthouse with butler. I think the word penthouse was a little over exaggerated although very nice it was ...
We went on this cruise to relax and get a full service treat and in one. This is our 3rd cruise on this ship and we were not disappointed with the room,service or entertainment. I enjoyed the trip because everything you do is paid for and they don't nickel and dime you for everything . It is nice to order a new drink and if you don;t like it then you can order something else. It is also enjoyable ...
This is a mixed review for what should have been a stellar cruise experience .... based on the considerable price per person that was charged. It appears that since the Chinese consortium has taken over this line ( last year ), some things have changed, perhaps not for the better.
We booked this back this back-to-back "tres cher" 16 day cruise two years ago. We wanted to try what we thought ...
Beautiful ship. Excellent crew. We wanted a holiday getaway. Haven’t been back to Caribbean for many years. Friends highly recommended Crystal so decided to give it a try.
This is mostly a ship for people who like food, alcoholic beverages, Bridge, Mah Jongg & computer classes. Short on sports activities.
Dining: was rather disappointing. Aside from speciality restaurants, choice is ...
My review of our recent back-to-back on the Serenity Caribbean cruise.
Let me say we are not new to cruising and usually sail on Oceania (which is not a Luxury line).
We chose Crystal this time because the price was right and we wanted to try a different line but not a mainstream mega ship. We are not foodies nor big drinkers.
We normally get an Ocean view or balcony on Oceania ...