Eastern Caribbean Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
10472 reviews

1-10 of 10,472 Eastern Caribbean Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

For those who need to know about "Always included" internet and services

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
CCAustin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were so ready to sail again! This cruise will move me from Elite to Elite Plus. Disclaimer: This is a less than favorable review. I am the person who usually praises and encourages... We are very happy with the welcome back and the enthusiasm of the crew. It is the new marketing and hype of Always Included that we are unhappy with. Internet: Being Elite we have previously made do ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Appalling smell

Review for Azura to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Biffothebear
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Several previous cruises with P&O. This one ruined - not because of the cancelled port visits (due to the current virus panic) which the captain handled well - but because the ship stank of sewage. We had paid for a good midship balcony cabin but could not use the balcony because of the constant vile stench of sewage. Public rooms and the promenade deck midship also stank of sewage. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Great Ship

Review for Nieuw Amsterdam to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
berrytarte
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Food: I was impressed by the main dining rooms, the meals were consistently well prepared with equally good meat, fish, and vegetarian options. Sometimes crisp items, like spring rolls, were soggy, but generally things were very tasty given the mass production. The Lido Deck offerings were bland and repetitive, but not terrible. Desserts were basic but usually tasty, and not as ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Wonderful cruise

Review for Crown Princess to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Gail M
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is going to be refurbished soon, and a lot of the wooden surfaces need refinishing, and this is an older ship than others, but we had a wonderful cruise on Crown Princess. The crew was wonderful. The Cruise Director did just the right amount of talking/not talking. The Cruise Director's staff put on a wonderful game show called Hollywood Hiccups that was the funniest and best I've ever ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

An oasis of calm in trying times

Review for Crown Princess to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Winter Escapist
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise last Fall because of the ports, length of time in port, and the sailing date. I had sailed on the Crown Princess in 2019 and was happy with that experience. By the time we sailed much had changed. The Coronavirus was escalating slowly when we left Port Everglades so our major change was skipping Princess Cays and a revision to our itinerary. As far as the crew and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Amazing .... as usual with Celebrity

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Malissa_72
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We have cruised with Celebrity once before on the Equinox and absolutely loved it. This time we brought along our brother and sister-in-law. They are hooked now as well. We love this ship, it's never too crowded, always very clean, the veranda cabins are spacious enough for the two of us. The beds never bother our backs (which is saying something because most hotels do). The main ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1C

Get serious about My Time Dining or drop it / Turn the volume down....

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
dleblanc12
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I was part of a group of 18 family members who choose the Magic for both its departure / return dates as well as itinerary. Let's just say, the family made the cruise memorable not Carnival. Yes Carnival staff work hard to make your cruise experience enjoyable.....and the Cabin Stewart was awesome. Conversely, there are many Carnival shortcomings. Being a group of 18 we have a difficult time ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

I did not want to get off this ship.....so great!!!

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
tasco1023
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

As a group of 12 family and friends who have been talking about cruising together for years, we finally got to do it last week on the Carnival Magic. All I can say that as a veteran of 23 cruises on all lines, except Disney, this had to be the best of the best!! Simon London is the cruise director..fun, visible, friendly, crazy without being over the top, inclusive, talented..warm...he made the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Great Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
mizzou/lincoln
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We picked the Celebrity Equinox Eastern Caribbean Cruise of Feb. 29 - Mar.7th because of the itenerary plus us having had very good experiences on Celebrity ships before. We really like the ship as it was easy to get around on plus it was very well maintained by the crew. We found all of the crew very friendly and especially liked our stateroom attendant and our dining room waiter and his ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1C

Older than usual

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
jmbur2003
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The Equinox boasted a huge remodel in 2019, but it didn’t show in reality. I’m thinking the remodel must have adhered to the suite class rooms and private areas. The median age of cruisers was easily 60+ and the entertainment/activities seem to cater to this group. Couldn’t enjoy the deck areas very much being that cruisers were allowed to smoke EVERYWHERE outside on public decks. Many of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews to the Eastern Caribbean on Other Cruise Ships
Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean
Windstar Cruises Wind Surf Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean
Azamara Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean
Tere Moana Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean
Holland America Line Zuiderdam Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean
