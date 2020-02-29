We were so ready to sail again! This cruise will move me from Elite to Elite Plus. Disclaimer: This is a less than favorable review. I am the person who usually praises and encourages...
We are very happy with the welcome back and the enthusiasm of the crew. It is the new marketing and hype of Always Included that we are unhappy with.
Internet: Being Elite we have previously made do ...
Several previous cruises with P&O.
This one ruined - not because of the cancelled port visits (due to the current virus panic) which the captain handled well - but because the ship stank of sewage.
We had paid for a good midship balcony cabin but could not use the balcony because of the constant vile stench of sewage. Public rooms and the promenade deck midship also stank of sewage.
It ...
Food:
I was impressed by the main dining rooms, the meals were consistently well prepared with equally good meat, fish, and vegetarian options. Sometimes crisp items, like spring rolls, were soggy, but generally things were very tasty given the mass production. The Lido Deck offerings were bland and repetitive, but not terrible. Desserts were basic but usually tasty, and not as ...
The ship is going to be refurbished soon, and a lot of the wooden surfaces need refinishing, and this is an older ship than others, but we had a wonderful cruise on Crown Princess. The crew was wonderful. The Cruise Director did just the right amount of talking/not talking. The Cruise Director's staff put on a wonderful game show called Hollywood Hiccups that was the funniest and best I've ever ...
I chose this cruise last Fall because of the ports, length of time in port, and the sailing date. I had sailed on the Crown Princess in 2019 and was happy with that experience.
By the time we sailed much had changed. The Coronavirus was escalating slowly when we left Port Everglades so our major change was skipping Princess Cays and a revision to our itinerary.
As far as the crew and ...
We have cruised with Celebrity once before on the Equinox and absolutely loved it. This time we brought along our brother and sister-in-law. They are hooked now as well. We love this ship, it's never too crowded, always very clean, the veranda cabins are spacious enough for the two of us. The beds never bother our backs (which is saying something because most hotels do).
The main ...
I was part of a group of 18 family members who choose the Magic for both its departure / return dates as well as itinerary. Let's just say, the family made the cruise memorable not Carnival. Yes Carnival staff work hard to make your cruise experience enjoyable.....and the Cabin Stewart was awesome.
Conversely, there are many Carnival shortcomings. Being a group of 18 we have a difficult time ...
As a group of 12 family and friends who have been talking about cruising together for years, we finally got to do it last week on the Carnival Magic. All I can say that as a veteran of 23 cruises on all lines, except Disney, this had to be the best of the best!! Simon London is the cruise director..fun, visible, friendly, crazy without being over the top, inclusive, talented..warm...he made the ...
We picked the Celebrity Equinox Eastern Caribbean Cruise of Feb. 29 - Mar.7th because of the itenerary plus us having had very good experiences on Celebrity ships before. We really like the ship as it was easy to get around on plus it was very well maintained by the crew. We found all of the crew very friendly and especially liked our stateroom attendant and our dining room waiter and his ...
The Equinox boasted a huge remodel in 2019, but it didn’t show in reality. I’m thinking the remodel must have adhered to the suite class rooms and private areas. The median age of cruisers was easily 60+ and the entertainment/activities seem to cater to this group. Couldn’t enjoy the deck areas very much being that cruisers were allowed to smoke EVERYWHERE outside on public decks. Many of the ...