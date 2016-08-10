  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
23 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 23 Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Vantage cruise to Greenland and Iceland

Review for Ocean Explorer to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
conkshell47
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There was no choice for Greenland and Iceland to be cancelled for a refund or roll over. Our Viking Expedition cruise was a total failure. From the get go 2 days before sailing, Greenland was cancelled and Montreal had been cancelled the month before. We asked for them to roll trip over to 2022. Not happening. We fly to Scotland where we embark. No tours of any thing significant in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Just average

Review for Star Breeze to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mightytraveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I have traveled on several cruise lines ranging from the large Royal Caribbean boats to the river cruises such as AMA Waterways and in between on Oceania. We were looking forward to this Windstar cruise to see what they provided on their newer style of motorized cruising. They purchased ships from the Seabourne line. The ship we were on is the Star Breeze. It is about 30 years ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

DISGUSTED BY WINDSTAR

Review for Star Breeze to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
DOfir
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me begin by saying this was to be my dream vacation. My last vacation was 5 years ago. I work incredibly hard and when I finally chose to take the time I sought out Windstar.  I explained my needs and my concerns. I was a solo traveler and wanted a luxury experience. I explained that bedding and the sleeping arrangements were very important to me. I sleep with a CPAP and require a ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Short cruise

Review for Marco Polo to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Lyian
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cabin was clean and comfortable but I wouldn't want to be on for a long cruise 14+ nights as wardrobe space was at a minimum. There was a good range of public areas and bars. The accommodation round the pool was good with a bar and outdoor grill. The buffet restaurant was spoiled by the smokers right outside the door. If you were entering from outside you had to run the gauntlet through the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Missed Ports - Few Returns

Review for Aegean Odyssey to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
22Sailings
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Air Canada did what Air Canada does. Poor food, and a 3 hour delay on the tar mac, scrunched in a corner with a cricket team. Hotels: Edinburgh was the best part of the trip - mostly because of 3 interesting, but rushed tours. London was fancy and better maintained, but the excursions were optional and overpriced. (We were across the street from the British Museum)! The ship is dated, ...
Read More

Response from MichelleD, Customer Services

We very much regret to learn that you did not enjoy your cruise. We have worked hard over the years to create a relaxed on-board ambience which, together with our varied and exciting...

Sail Date: June 2017

Very exciting to see another part of the world, wonderful.

Review for Black Watch to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Margaret Mackay
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Iceland and the Faroe Islands Cruise this year on Black Watch was an experience of a lifetime. Having read some previous reviews was not sure about Black Watch. BUT nothing wrong, the ship is being refitted in November which will update a lot but I found it to be clean, comfortable and the food is still great, what more could I ask for. Iceland is beautiful and the Faroes unexpectedly a great ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Single Balcony Cabin

Disaster

Review for Wind Star to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Drkkmac
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the date, destination and my birthday. Our documentation stated the cruise left from Edinburg and the address on the ticket was for Edinburgh; however, when we gave our ticket and documentation to the cab driver, he took us to the port. When we arrived, we had to find a harbor master to locate ship-then we discovered we were to leave from Dundee. 75 miles away! ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Long time Wind Surf fan, first time on back to back itinerary

Review for Wind Surf to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
GARYTHEHITMAN
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the Edinburgh to Dublin itinerary because of the positive experience we had a few years ago on a Windstar cruise that disembarked in Edinburgh, and our desire to visit other interesting stops in Scotland and Ireland. We were not disappointed. Edinburgh is a lovely city, offering fantastic history, architecture, and pub food & drink. Upon arrival, we were pleased to learn that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Cabin Type: Suite

Time for an upgrade or refurbishment.

Review for Marco Polo to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
susen067
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This ship is very tired and old and needs lots of updating. The waiting and bar staff are very hard workers, polite and friendly but the reception staff and excursions staff appear to be more aloof. The food apart from the cooked breakfast is of excellent quality but the cheap beans, sausage bacon etc lets it down. The cabin air conditioning was diabolical. The force of it was far too strong which ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Great value for money if you get a good deal

Review for Marco Polo to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
nicola78
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I was a bit sceptical about my 7 night Scottish Island cruise on Marco Polo as I'd hear a few bad things about the ship, but have to say I had a great time. We chose this one based on the itinerary and were certainly not disappointed. The food was great and there was plenty of choice. We took the drinks package at £17.00pppn and it was worth it for us, but on board prices are very reasonable ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to the British Isles & Western Europe
Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to the British Isles & Western Europe Marco Polo Cruise Reviews
Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to the British Isles & Western Europe Marco Polo Cruise Reviews
Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to the British Isles & Western Europe Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to the British Isles & Western Europe Aegean Odyssey Cruise Reviews
Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to the British Isles & Western Europe Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews
Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to the British Isles & Western Europe Ocean Explorer Cruise Reviews
