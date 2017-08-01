  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
51 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 51 Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to Europe Cruise Reviews

Vantage cruise to Greenland and Iceland

Review for Ocean Explorer to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
conkshell47
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There was no choice for Greenland and Iceland to be cancelled for a refund or roll over. Our Viking Expedition cruise was a total failure. From the get go 2 days before sailing, Greenland was cancelled and Montreal had been cancelled the month before. We asked for them to roll trip over to 2022. Not happening. We fly to Scotland where we embark. No tours of any thing significant in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Just average

Review for Star Breeze to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mightytraveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I have traveled on several cruise lines ranging from the large Royal Caribbean boats to the river cruises such as AMA Waterways and in between on Oceania. We were looking forward to this Windstar cruise to see what they provided on their newer style of motorized cruising. They purchased ships from the Seabourne line. The ship we were on is the Star Breeze. It is about 30 years ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

DISGUSTED BY WINDSTAR

Review for Star Breeze to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
DOfir
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me begin by saying this was to be my dream vacation. My last vacation was 5 years ago. I work incredibly hard and when I finally chose to take the time I sought out Windstar.  I explained my needs and my concerns. I was a solo traveler and wanted a luxury experience. I explained that bedding and the sleeping arrangements were very important to me. I sleep with a CPAP and require a ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

This Criuise ship travelled to an awesome destination -Norway

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
grey traveller
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the ports visited, The Cruise ship for the passenger size and a Balcony Stateroom for watching the world go by. Firstly the ports we visited were all great. some were via tender boat and others berthed close to town. On this cruise the embarkation process took such a long time with the ports telling us we would commence boarding at 11:30am when in fact it was ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you for taking the time to write a cruise review....

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

AVOID AVOID AVOID

Review for Marco Polo to Europe - All

User Avatar
jintojan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had Read so many reviews slating this ship - so decided see for myself. Big mistake! Should have avoided! Food stone cold. Restaurant rush you through your meals. 5 courses in 40 minutes! The only thing good is the drinks package because we wouldn't have got through this trip without it! Service appalling. No one around to serve if you want a drink in the pool area. Staff non existent in ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Short cruise

Review for Marco Polo to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Lyian
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cabin was clean and comfortable but I wouldn't want to be on for a long cruise 14+ nights as wardrobe space was at a minimum. There was a good range of public areas and bars. The accommodation round the pool was good with a bar and outdoor grill. The buffet restaurant was spoiled by the smokers right outside the door. If you were entering from outside you had to run the gauntlet through the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Amazing ports to see.

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Sandoncul
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

These were places we'd never been before. Everything was good except the choices at dinner in the main dining room. Too many fancy names for the previous nights leftovers, it seemed. Very little straightforward meals and next to no Italian pasta type meals. Also had one meal at Aqualina that was just passable. The lobster tail was rubber. Two at Prime C were good, but not out of this ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Hello Sandoncul, Thank you for the 5-star review! I'm glad you enjoyed the cruise, itinerary, staff, entertainment, and our docking. But I am sorry you were not overly-pleased with our dinner...

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Older ship, avg. food (poor steaks), excellent service

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
impala1ss
10+ Cruises

Title says it all. It is nowhere near as good as a Vikings Ocean Cruise. The ship is old has outdated decor (early Renaissance?) which is dark and dreary. The rugs are almost warn out. On the 7th floor starboard the hallway rug has a severe stain running the complete length of it which looks like there had been a sewage overflow on the cabin side of the rug. The intenet package was impossible ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Great close-in access to ports and wonderful surprise once onboard!

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Wolrab
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was selected to celebrate our anniversary and to get out of the extreme summer heat of Florida! Azamara only offered the one sailing for this itinerary, or we'd have selected another time to go since it was PEAK tourist season in all the ports of call. That made the trip stressful at times dealing with the thousands of visitors and hundreds of busses at tight venues, particularly in ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you for the feedback wolrab. ...

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom (obstructed view)

Very predictable Azamara - no surprises

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
elstone
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as it gave us the longest time in St. Petersburg. Also as we live in Scotland, leaving from Edinburgh was a bonus! We'd been on the Journey twice before and in truth we've mainly gone by itinerary. In April/May we were fortunate to take the 3 week Spice Route cruise which was amazing. It was fun and seemed to have a 'friendlier' and more laid back feel but apart from ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you for the review Elstone! We look forward to welcoming you on the Cuba cruise. I do believe we are the only line spending 3-days in Havana :)...

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

