Review for Emerald Radiance to Africa

We booked this cruise in April 2019 to travel in August 2020. It was cancelled because of Covid and we rebooked for July 2021 however this was cancelled as well but we were offered a booking for 7th August at short notice. We accepted this gladly as we were ready for a holiday. We booked a Panorama Balcony Suite on the Horizon Deck and I knew it would be lovely as we have been on three other ...