Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

We chose to do this cruise because we got a good offer through Chimu and it was a place we had always wanted to see. The ship is very comfortable and spacious. Our cabin on deck 5 was excellent. The bed was wonderful and we also had a lounge near the window. The storage was good and there were shelves and charging points in many locations. The bathroom was a decent size with a shower with a proper ...