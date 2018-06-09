We enjoyed enjoyed exploring the Columbia River Gorge. A riverboat is an excellent way to get to see this part of country.
From other passengers that had been on American Cruise Lines I would hear consistently that they had good experiences on some of the companies other trips.
However, anyone booking on this ship should be aware that this a very old and barely maintained boat. The boat is ...
While we knew this ship obviously caters to more elderly travelers, we chose this cruise for the itinerary and a small ship experience. We’d wanted to see this part of the country and this looked like a great way to do it. We’ve cruised a lot, but always on large ocean-going ships.
We were very pleased with our experience on Pearl Mist. The cabin was spacious with lots of storage and outlets. ...
Doing the Lewis and Clark riverboat Cruise has always been on our bucket list. This seemed to be a good time of the year.
Queen of the West is an older boat and is very intimate.
Bedroom very small but haven’t spent much time in it but to sleep. Several places where you can sit, watch the scenery, read or visit with the new friends you meet daily.
Crew very attentive and Edgar to ...
I've read many reviews about many cruise lines. I believe that people that are dissatisfied are way more likely to post a review than those who are completely happy with their experience. I'm going to be as objective as I know how.
The only area in which I'd give a low mark is the internet connection ability. It was slow to non-existent as well as unpredictable. If you're a person who needs ...
We were a little hesitant to sail on the Queen of the West after reading some reviews here on cruise critic and other sites. We spent the night at the Red Lion Inn in Jantzen Beach. Hotel was very nice and the restaurant was as well. The ship was docked within walking distance of the hotel. The crew was so well organized and had our luggage in our cabin by 9:00. We had cabin suite 402. There ...
Before I start, let me say that overall the cruise was OK for my wife and I. For my 87 year old mother who we brought, the cruise was better than OK and she enjoyed it a lot. Having never been on another river cruise, she had no real expectations and so it was a great experience for her. For us, this was the first and probably last US based river cruise. All of our experience is on Viking ...
Wanted to see the northwest and brochures for American Cruise lines was inviting. The queen of the West American Cruise Line trip was very disappointing. The ship was old, food mediocre, overpriced, noisy going through the locks. The young staff, wait staff, while they try hard are only part timers. The stops were boring, except for the Snake River jet boat. , sad to pay so much and be let down. ...
Wanted to see the snake/columbia rivers. Only cruise line to offer the itinerary we wanted.
PLUSES:
* FRIENDLY CREW, ALBEIT INEXPERIENCED
* OPEN BAR COCKTAIL HOUR EACH EVENING
* SMOOTH RIDE, COMFORTABLE SEATING ON DECK
* GOOD ON-BOARD LECTURES ON LOCAL HISTORY
* MT ST HELENS TOUR WAS INTERESTING
* EASY EMBARKATION/DISENBARKATION
MINUSES:
* food quality was average to ...
We chose this cruise because it offered an opportunity to see parts of the US that we had not visited. We specifically chose this itinerary because it gave us a chance to reunite with old friends in our embarkation city of Portland, OR. This was our second cruise with American Cruise Lines and I have to say that they have improved their service since our first cruise almost 10 years ago. ...
We took my 86 year old mother so we were looking for something she could enjoy with amenities for the disabled. We were told this ship could accommodate the disabled to include most excursions. They boasted the ship had hotel like staterooms and bathrooms and that was not remotely accurate. We paid the big bucks for the owner's suites and thank goodness we did or it would have been a very bad ...