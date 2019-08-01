  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Fred. Olsen Europe Cruise Reviews

View of port at Portsmouth
Dessert
Scilly isles
Pool is nice but quite small.
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
221 reviews

1-10 of 221 Fred. Olsen Europe Cruise Reviews

Ship broke down in Portsmouth Ferry terminal

Review for Borealis to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Shinypurplestuff
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Borealis is a nice ship, and some areas have clearly been refurbished in few months that Fred Olsen have owned it. Our Ocean view room on deck 2 was clean, and the carpet was new. The shower flooded onto the floor every time we used it, so we created a dam with a spare towel to keep the water in. It didn't cause a particular problem for us, but we felt for the lady who had to service the room ...
Sail Date: July 2021

What was wrong

Review for Balmoral to Europe - All

User Avatar
pillock
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

rewards for oceans members appalling compared to previously: no fred olsen pens [surely this is a free advert when cruisers leave them around or lend them , miserable selection snacks as only reward for diamond oceans members [one between two!!]. guest entertainers very poor. tap dancers may be talented but who want to have to endure two shows of them. comedian OK but other musicians no one wants ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Must Do Better

Review for Balmoral to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mark Richards
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Very first cruise so chose a very short 2 night trip Southampton – Honfleur just to get a taste. We were told in advance that boarding would be from 13.00 (or 13.30) and we would board at 16.30 (different times for different cabins/decks so not all together in one big mad rush) and must be at the dock in time but not earlier. We arrived at 15.30 (just in case of traffic, parking etc) and sat & ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Beware this cabin!

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
feljen
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

There were lots of good things about this cruise. Embarkation and disembarkation were wonderfully swift and painless. there was no pressured up-selling, such as we'd experienced on other, more high-profile cruise lines. The food was good, even for a vegetarian like me; the drink prices on the Balmoral are far cheaper than on other cruise lines; the coffee bar is superb, with prices much cheaper ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Cities in Spain

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
dianebrad
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose cruise to visit cities not yet visited in Spain. Because three destinations were cancelled we still have not seen some of them. We were told of bad weather but did not experience much. Seemed premature to cancel two stops. Otherwise cruise was just as good as previously especially the food! Entertainment with a singer and comedian very good but ships company only average I would say. The ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Balmoral, ate Autumn cruise on the Seine, France

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ES5331
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time with Fred Olsen and got a great saver deal. Sailing from Dover was so easy with excellent parking arrangements at the port and easy embarkation. This smaller ship is has a very friendly crew and staff. Excellent shows and entertainers in the bars and loung areas. Drinks and spa treatments are a reasonable price - much better than any other cruise line I have been with. Five course ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside with Porthole

Fred's charging so much more for so much less

Review for Braemar to Mediterranean

User Avatar
twotravellersLondon
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had really been looking forward to this cruise since we had booked it for a small fortune on a special loyalty members’ booking day almost two years earlier! Fred’s promo promised “some of the most unique and authentic sights and experiences Greece has to offer, this outstanding itinerary features an extensive array of highlights. Cultural gems, ancient archaeological treasures, ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Harmony and relax atmosphere

Review for Braemar to Europe - All

User Avatar
luitata
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

it's my first cruise, due to i am a solo traveler. Cruise line who provided solo cabin not many choose: Fred Olsen, P & O and Cunard- Queen Mary 2. I choose Fred Olsen finally because i saw comment with Fred overall is better than another two company. Lucky i have made a right choice. i am satisfied my cruise trip. Itinerary: Day 1 : Embarkation at Southampton. I am arrived the QE II ...
Response from ShonaM, Digital Marketing

Thank you for taking the time to provide feedback on your recent Fred. Olsen cruise - we're delighted that you chose to cruise with us and that it was all that you anticipated it to be. We...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Single Inside Cabin

Prices up service down

Review for Braemar to Europe - All

User Avatar
Suewoodcock
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Out of Southampton near me. However on 12 day cruise there were only 4 port visits. The visit to Lisbon being only half day. The last 3 days at sea were purgatory. Although the weather was beyond Freds control entertaining their guests was not. All outside decks were locked. There were four entertainment staff apart from Braemar singers and dancers. They could and should have made more ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Twin Outside

Relaxing short local cruise

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
pugwash1701
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruise was 5 nights from Rosyth to Orkney and Shetland then back again. Went with friends so a party of 4. First cruise for our friends who wanted a short one to see how they liked it and asked us to accompany them and "show them the ropes" (this was our 4th cruise with Fred. As usual the cabin, staff, service and facilities were excellent and our friends were very happy - the food in particular ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Outside with Porthole

Europe Cruise Reviews for Fred. Olsen Ships
Borealis Europe Cruise Reviews
Braemar Europe Cruise Reviews
